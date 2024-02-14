California [US], February 14 (ANI): A Congresswoman representing California's 40th district, Young Kim, while speaking at a foreign committee meeting, urged the US to take action against the atrocities faced by the Uyghur community at the hands of the China Communist Party in Xinjiang.

In her statement, the congresswoman spoke to support her bill, the Uyghur Policy Act 2023.

The bill was introduced in the US on April 4 this year and would address human rights issues concerning the Uyghurs and other minority groups residing primarily in Xinjiang Uyghur.

The bill authorises the establishment of a Special Coordinator for Uyghur Issues position within the US. The bill would also authorise the appropriation of USD250,000 each year over the 2024-2026 period to support advocates for the human rights and freedoms of Uyghurs and other persecuted minorities in China.

According to a statement given by Kim, "The Uyghur Policy Act comes at a critical time, Chairman Xi (Xi Jinping, head of CCP), is trying to rebrand Xinjiang as a business and tourist destination, and seeks to erase Uyghur's from the international community's memory. The CCP continues to deny carrying out genocide against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. We have verified reports of forced sterilisation, forced labour, brainwashing, and gang rape in Xinjiang."

"Despite the CCP being exposed for these crimes, Xi Jinping is doubling down. In a visit to the region recently, he called for strict regulation on the practice of religion and the protection of hardwind stability," she stated.

Emphasising that this is the crucial time to act in the matter, Kim stated, "We are running out of time to act. The Uyghur Policy Act will help us lead from a position of strength and will address several shortcomings in our existing approach to responding to these human rights abuses. It authorises the state department to appoint a special coordinator for Uyghur issues, which will consolidate the state department's diplomatic strategy to ensure that department-wide resources are better coordinated to respond to the Uyghur genocide."

She further stated that "the US must show through words and through actions that we will have Uyghur's backs in their fight against the CCP's tyranny. HR 2766 (Uyghur Policy Act 2023) mandates Uyghur language instruction at the foreign service institute, and requires the state department to station a Uyghur fluent officer at mission China locations."

According to Kim, the bill also allows support for Uyghur human rights activists and directs the US agency for global media to disseminate news and information regarding the Uyghur genocide.

We must now act to leverage the soft power of the US and garner international support for Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. And equip the State Department to use the tools needed to respond to Xi Jinping's genocidal campaign. (ANI)

