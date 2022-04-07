Washington [US], April 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Senate on Thursday unanimously passed legislation to suspend Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status with Russia and Belarus amid the ongoing special operation in Ukraine.

The Senate passed HR 7108, the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act, in a 100-0 vote. Suspending PNTR status allows the United States to increase tariffs on their imports above standard World Trade Organization levels.

The legislation will now be sent back to the House of Representatives for final passage of the revised version. (ANI/Sputnik)

