Washington, Jan 16 (PTI) Days ahead of the inauguration, the US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Thursday released a set of recommendations to the Trump administration offering a pathway for reciprocal trade, innovation-driven growth, and secure supply chains to benefit businesses and people in both nations.

Entitled “Together We Win", the recommendations outlined steps Washington and Delhi can take to bolster the US-India economic, technological, and commercial partnership.

The recommendations underscored key opportunities to advance shared priorities in trade, technology, energy, defence, supply chains, infrastructure, and financial markets, a statement said on Thursday.

"The US-India partnership has reached unprecedented heights, driven by our shared values and mutual economic goals,” said Ambassador (ret.) Atul Keshap, the president of USIBC.

“Our recommendations offer a pathway for reciprocal trade, innovation-driven growth, and secure supply chains that will benefit businesses and people in both nations,” he said.

Key recommendations by the USIBC included spurring growth through reciprocal trade by negotiating flexible and sector-focused trade agreements to unlock billions of dollars in economic potential, it said.

Calling for an AI and Quantum Power Play, USIBC seeks to develop joint research and development and ethical frameworks to promote shared leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum technologies.

Seeking to win the global tech race together, the USIBC recommended creating a fast-track STEM visa programme to allow the exchange of professionals in both countries.

On energy security, the USIBC recommends strengthening crude oil, LNG, nuclear power, and critical minerals trade.

USIBC recommends building secure production corridors for pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and medical supplies.

It asks for the deployment of advanced defence systems to bolster Indo-Pacific deterrence. “Protect Intellectual Property: Launch an Intellectual Property Protection Incubator. Build Together: Fast-track infrastructure projects valued over USD 1 Billion. Unlock Massive Investment: Accelerate the flow of capital by reducing red tape,” USIBC said.

The USIBC called for launching a US-India trade council, a fast-track STEM visa programme, a digital services agreement, and a supply chain resilience initiative (SCRI), among other recommendations.

These measures aim to address current challenges while positioning the US and India as global leaders in innovation and economic growth.

"The United States and India stand at a pivotal crossroads with the potential to redefine global standards in technology, trade, and security," Keshap said.

"As USIBC celebrates its golden jubilee, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing this partnership, harnessing innovation and collaboration to secure a prosperous future for both nations and their people," he said.

