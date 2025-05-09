OpenAI announced that the new memory improvements were fully rolled out to all the ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Pro users in various countries. The first ChatGPT memory improvements rollout was announced on April 10, 2025 which included more personlised chat responses and drawing preferences and interests for making writing, learning, getting advice and more, ChatGPT memory improvements are now fully rolled out in EEA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Meta Locate 3D: Meta Launches New AI Model for Precise Object Localisation in 3D Environments for Robots.

ChatGPT Memory Improvements Fully Rolled Out

The new memory improvements are now fully rolled out to Plus and Pro users in the EEA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. https://t.co/O8lubCBNZO — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 9, 2025

