Washington, DC [US], November 22 (ANI): Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that X Corp will contribute any revenue generated by the social media platform from advertising and subscriptions linked to the Gaza war to Israeli hospitals as well as the Red Cross in Gaza, CBS News reported.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, "We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome. We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else."

It was in July this year that Musk renamed Twitter as X Corp. after his 2022 acquisition of the service.

This move of the Tesla CEO comes after he received a massive backlash for expressing his support for an antisemitic post on X, CBS News reported.

According to CBS News, Musk's decision to give ad and subscription earnings as donations did not initially indicate how much money may be generated.

It comes after Musk's support for the anti-Semitic tweet received condemnation from a wide spectrum of opponents and organisations, including the Anti-Defamation League, an advocacy group that aims to prevent anti-Jewish prejudice.

The billionaire had earlier responded to a post on X claiming that Jews "have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them," CBS News reported.

He had said, "You have said the actual truth."

Amid the row over endorsing 'anti-semitic' post on X, the platform owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that social media platform X will file a "thermonuclear lawsuit" against the media watchdog 'Media Matters' alleging that it "completely misrepresented the real user experience" and "undermined free speech".

Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global said on Friday they were also pausing their ads on X, according to CNN.

The Tesla CEO said that the X platform works to "protect the right to free speech" and for that one must "see or hear" things that are considered "objectionable" and one must make up their own minds about "what to read, watch, or listen to".

He further accused Media Matters and other media outlets of "undermining" freedom of expression as they perceive it as a threat to their "ideological narrative".

"X will protect the public's right to free expression. We will not allow agenda-driven activists, or even our own profits, to deter our vision. Everyone has a choice on X. User and brand control on X is superior to a year ago. Data wins over allegations. Media Matters does not reflect the user experience on X," Musk stated.

Musk's remarks were also condemned by the White House for boosting the anti-Jewish conspiracy theory, calling it "unacceptable," The New York Times reported.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said that it was "unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust." (ANI)

