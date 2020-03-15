2020 Hyundai Creta SUV Launching in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features, Colours, Variants & Specifications

2020 Hyundai Creta (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

Hyundai India is all set to launch the highly awaited new-generation Creta SUV in India. Unveiled at 2020 Auto Expo, the new generation Creta has already received over 10,000 pre-bookings ahead of its India launch. The South Korean carmaker will be officially revealing its prices at an event in New Delhi. Previously, the SUV was supposed to be launched on March 17, but the company decided to push the launch date to March 16, 2020. New Hyundai Tuscon Premium SUV Officially Unveiled at Delhi Auto Expo.

The interested customers can pre-book the vehicle with the new Creta with an upfront payment of Rs 25,000. The carmaker will be introducing the new Hyundai Creta is five trim levels - E, EX, S, SX and SX(O).

The next-gen Hyundai Creta will come with the new exterior design, all-new interiors and BS6 compliant powertrain options. Aesthetically, the new Creta will get 3D cascading grille, trio-beam LED headlamps, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, LED taillights, high-mount LED stop lamp, rear spoiler, roof rails, automatic ORVMs, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and more.

2020 Hyundai Creta Interior (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

Inside the cabin, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will sport a simple design layout with two interior colour options. While the variant with a turbo-petrol engine will feature an all-black theme with red highlights, the other variants will get a black-beige theme.

As far as the features are concerned, the SUV will come equipped with a 4-spoke steering wheel, all-digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluelink connected features, Bose sound system, 6 airbags, air purifier and much more.

#AllNewCRETA is the ultimate personification of limitless perseverance and style! One Day to Go for the Ultimate SUV. Catch all the action LIVE tomorrow on our social media pages. pic.twitter.com/dXdXu0BqvC — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) March 15, 2020

Mechanically, the 2020 Creta SUV will be seen in three powertrain options that will be shared with Kia Seltos. The petrol engines are 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.4-litre Turbo unit whereas the diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit. Transmission duties will be carried out by 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with option 7-speed DCT and iVT transmissions. As far as the prices are concerned, the all-new Hyundai Creta is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (All Prices ex-showroom).