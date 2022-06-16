Hyundai India has officially launched the facelifted subcompact SUV in India starting at Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a host of cosmetic updates and new features. The facelifted Venue looks significantly different from the pre-facelift model but retains the silhouette. It comes with a new Tucson-stimulated parametric jewel grille, twin headlight set, upper cluster lights with new LED, a redesigned front bumper, multi-spoke alloy wheels and more. Hyundai To Halt Production at Its Alabama Plant for Three Weeks Due to Chip Shortage: Report.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift subcompact SUV comes in five variants- E, S, S+/S(O), SX and SX(O). Under the bonnet, it gets three engine options - 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1-litre turbo-petrol.

#LivetheLitlife with the new Hyundai VENUE. Add a dash of Lit to your life with its exceptional features. Are you ready? To know more, click here: https://t.co/Kv5dNsIqQb#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #HyundaiVENUE pic.twitter.com/EzfOyaNiu2 — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) June 16, 2022

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

The petrol and diesel engines come with 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmissions, respectively. The turbo-petrol engine is mated either with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

On the inside, the facelifted Hyundai Venue comes loaded with 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, electric sunroof, automatic AC, LED projector headlamps, a flat-bottom steering wheel, drive modes - Eco, Sport, and Normal (for DCT only), auto air purifier, multi-language interface for the infotainment and more. 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Subcompact SUV comes in seven colour options - typhoon silver, phantom black, fiery red, denim blue, titan grey, polar white and fiery red with black roof dual-tone.

