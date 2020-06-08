Ansh Pandit a Tik Tok Shayar and Actor is a Versatile Man in Creative Industry 

Tik Tok star Ansh Pandit is all set to bang the industry with his skill sets!

Ansh Pandit alias Pranav Kumar is a Tik Tok star who is known for his acting and other skill sets. Thanks to his creative videos based on Shayaris on the social media platforms like Tik Tok, he is able to secure a huge number of views for his videos he keeps on sharing on the said platform. He was born and brought up in Ghaziabad and loved to act since he was a child. His passion soon found the right platform called Tik Tok that gave him the chance to embark as a star with his incredible videos.

Leveraging on his stardom via Tik Tok, he was able to get a similar reception for his music video - Ravan Ravan Hoon Main. He managed to get more than 25 million views on his music video. So, with the vision to be an actor, he headed to Mumbai as he was stubborn enough to tread his path and Tik Tok helped him to make his dreams come true. He was able to get as many fans on social media as he always wanted to have in life.

He loves Saquib Salim and intends to follow in his footsteps as the actor is also from Delhi. This is just the start of this young man as he intends to go a long way in his professional career. He wants to do big roles in Bollywood films and TV shows. Thus now waiting for the right opportunity to knock his door. In the meantime, he is prepared to take a plunge in the industry doing big as he gets something tangible in his way.