New Delhi, December 21 : Japanese auto giant Honda has unveiled its new CL300 Scrambler motorcycle in the Chinese market. The new Honda CL300 Scrambler bike is aimed for those biking enthusiasts who are looking for an off-road centric fun performance aside from handling the city roads.

The new Honda CL300 is based on the very popular Rebel 300's cruiser platform. Honda has endowed a lot of features and upgrades to this platform in order to make it an efficient off-roader. Let's find out more about this new Honda two-wheeler.

Honda CL300 Scrambler – All Details :

The CL300 Scrambler has been endowed with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

The bike receives a new sub-frame that offers it a taller and more upright stance.

The motorcycle gets a redesigned fuel tank for a more rugged visual appeal.

The bike also comes with a new single-piece long scrambler seat.

The CL300 features a high-mounted exhaust styling which is borrowed from its bigger sibling the CL500.

Under the hood, the Honda CL300 Scrambler offers 25.7bhp of max power and a top speed of approx. 125kmph. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission.

The CL300 is offered for sale in Chine in two variants – standard and premium.

The CL300 Scrambler premium model comes with added features such as a headlight cowl, hand guards, side number board and a raised front mudguard.

Honda has not yet announced the CL300's price range in China. However, the bike is expected to be priced in an affordable range.

Is the Honda CL300 Scrambler Coming to India?

The new Honda CL300 Scrambler is a fun off-road capable motorcycle, which is very much suitable the Indian market. Unfortunately, the Rebel brand is not yet available in our shores, hence, the CL300 won’t be coming to India, at least in the near future. Nevertheless, Honda could certainly use the CB350 platform to offer something similar in India that would really appeal to the customers here.

