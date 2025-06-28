Elon Musk posted on his social media platform X, "The first fully autonomous delivery of a Tesla Model Y from factory to a customer home across town, including highways, was just completed a day ahead of schedule!!" In response to the post, the customer who received the car, which drove itself, shared pictures of him with the Tesla EV. Elon Musk congratulated the Tesla AI team, which included software and AI chip design. Elon Musk said that it was the first time a car delivered itself to its owner. Grok 3.5 Cancelled: Elon Musk Announces To Launch Grok 4 Instead of Grok 3.5 After 4th July, xAI’s Chatbot Will Offer Advanced Reasoning, Add Missing Information and More.

Elon Musk Said, "First Time That a Car Has Delivered Itself to Its Owner!"

First time that a car has delivered itself to its owner! https://t.co/xgZBRDaMiX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2025

