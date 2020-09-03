For centuries, jewelry has been one of the most powerful stylistic assets that an individual can showcase. Each ring, earring, and necklace serving as it’s own fashion statement. However, due to the surge in new technology and emphasis on custom designs, the jewelry industry has evolved. While this innovation has left some behind, it’s created tremendous opportunities for others.

Among them is African American Jeweler expert, Tim Da Jeweler from Pittsburg, California. Tim is shaping out to be one of the most renowned custom Jewelers in the Bay Area. He is also the creative mind behind the company TSV Jewelers, a boutique that designs men’s Hip Hop jewelry.

Tim is a multi-dimensional artist, specializing in both custom pieces and mass-market jewelry. It all started when he began selling earrings while working as a insurance agent full-time. In time, Tim found himself adding to his offerings with bracelets, chains, and pendants. The final step was learning how to design customized jewelry.

Today, Tim designs custom jewelry with natural diamonds, lab simulated diamonds, and more. In short, Tim has developed the ability to work with nearly anything that the industry has to offer. “ Diversifying my craft was something important to me, I wanted to be able to serve a wide range of customers.“

One of Tim’s many unique features is that he works with all budgets. Offering top of the line quality and design for the price range of each client. This business model has given Tim the ability to create custom jewelry for a much larger audience than other jewelers.

Furthermore, TSV jeweler is 100% virtual, enabling Tim to design for customers across the nation and beyond.

In the future, Tim plans to continue perfecting his craft and scaling TSV Jewelers. But he also wants to begin developing his personal brand as Tim Da Jeweler. “There are very few black jewelers on the scene, it’s an honor that I can be one of them. I think it’s important that I try my best to increase my own visibility so that others know it’s possible.”

Support Tim today at TSV Jewelers.