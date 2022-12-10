New Delhi, December 10 : BMW India has launched the M340i xDrive in the country tagged at Rs 69.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new BMW M340i xDrive saloon has launch on our shores as part of a series of new car launches planned by the German luxury auto major for India, which includes the BMW XM and BMW X7 facelift SUV models.

The BMW M340i xDrive luxury sedan’s facelift model debuted earlier this year, featuring not only cosmetic updates, but also high-performance specification upgrades under its hood. The car is loaded to the brim with innumerable contemporary and luxurious features to offer amazing in-car experience to the consumers.

The new BMW M340i xDrive has been endowed with a number of exterior updates following the line of BMW’s new design strategy, which is being endowed on the other BMW vehicles as well. The M340’s exterior upgrades include styling elements such as a new snazzy kidney front grille, new LED DRLs and stylized new alloy wheels.

On the inside, the updates include a refreshed dashboard with a single-piece curved display with a fully-digital instrument cluster and a massive touchscreen infotainment system. These displays are also in-line with the new cars from BMW.

Under the hood, the new BMW M340i sedan comes powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six engine that generates a max power of 382 hp along with a peak torque of 500 Nm. The engine gets paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the xDrive all-wheel drive system.

