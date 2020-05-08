BMW Launches 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe at Rs 1.3 Crore & Rs 2.15 Crore

BMW (Photo Credits: Twitter|@BMW)

New Delhi, May 8: German luxury carmaker BMW on Friday launched its 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe in India priced between Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 2.15 crore.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 3-litre, 6-cylinder in-line BSVI petrol engine. This is the most luxurious sports coupe ever built by BMW, the company said in a statement.

It comes in two variants, BMW 840i Gran Coupe priced at Rs 1.3 crore and BMW 840i Gran Coupe 'M Sport' Edition tagged at Rs 1.55 crore

On the other hand, the BMW M8 Coupe, priced at Rs 2.15 crore, has a 4-litre, 8-cylinder "TwinPower" turbo petrol engine with bold, racecar design with superlative aerodynamics, it added.

See Pics of Both the Models:

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is now in India! The four door 840i Gran Coupe comes with a 3 litre, 6 cylinder turbo engine and 335 bhp. Read more about it here: https://t.co/9BVoO4A0Np@bmwindia #carandbike #TheNextBig #BMW #BMW8Series #NewLaunch pic.twitter.com/fObx8PMSSP — carandbike (@carandbike) May 8, 2020

Both models are now available to order at all BMW dealerships, the company said. BMW Group India acting President Arlindo Teixeira said, "The first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a creation between ambition and emotion, between presence and extravagance - an avantgarde choice for frontrunners who drive the future."

He further said, "With the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe, we are addressing our high performance-oriented customers." These two top-of-the-line offerings in the uber-luxury segment define everything that captures one's imagination, Teixeira said. BMW India said customers of the 8 Series Gran Coupe and the M8 Coupe will gain membership to the BMW Excellence Club.