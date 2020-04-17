BS6 Honda Activa 125 Scooter Prices Increased By Rs 552; Now Retails in India at Rs 68,042

Honda Activa 125 FI BS6 Scooter Unveiled (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Honda 2Wheelers India has officially increased the prices for its popular offering - Activa 125. The prices for the BS6 Activa 125 has been increased slightly by Rs 552 across all the variants. The base variant with Drum brakes now retails at Rs 68,042. However, the top-of-the-line model with alloy wheels now costs Rs 75,042 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The Honda Activa 125 scooter is offered in three variants - Drum, Alloy and Disc options. As a reminder, the Activa 125 was the company's first BS6 compliant two-wheeler, which was launched by the second half of 2019. It marked a major overhaul for the Activa line-up as a whole with a new frame, heavily revised engine and a host of new features. BS6 TVS Radeon Motorcycle Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 58,992.

The Honda Activa 125 scooter comes powered by a 124 cc single-cylinder FI engine. The unit is tuned to make about 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm of power figures. The BS6 Activa scooter is equipped with friction reduction technology for maximising the efficiency. The scooter comes with several technologies from Honda which include Honda Eco Technology (HET), Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), new ACG silent start system with the one-touch function and more.

Feature-wise, the scooter is loaded with several features such as an LED headlamp, LED position lights, semi-digital instrument console, metal body, side stand engine cut-off, alloy wheels, optional front disc brake, Combi-braking system (CBS) and more. The Honda Activa 125 now gets a bigger frame offering more ground clearance, floor space and a longer seat. The Honda Activa 125 competes against the likes of TVS NTorq, Suzuki Access and Hero Destini 125.