Millions of outdoor enthusiasts are discovering the secret to saving more on the activities and gear they love through a new platform that rivals that of Amazon. Known as Everest, the online marketplace is taking on Amazon with innovative AI and intuitive features that target a more specific niche.

Everest is the pinnacle of performance for those that engage in outdoor activities. Products that support camping, hunting, and fishing gear are sold from retailers that connect with like-minded consumers for a more targeted buying and selling experience.

Bill Voss, President and CEO of Everest explains, “We wanted to build a platform that is user friendly and familiar to prospective buyers and businesses, while also being innovative and unique. Unlike other platforms in our space, our users can rest assured that the rug will never be slipped out from under them by arbitrary or politically motivated bans.”

With this customer-centric platform, Everest has begun to pave the way as the leading marketplace in the outdoor and shooting sports world. It’s a safe space for buying into outdoor adventure of all kinds. By eliminating the hindrance of time-consuming competition with other purchasers for its customers, buyers are able to buy exactly what they want, all at the most competitive prices around.

Perhaps the greatest advantage that Everest offers though is the Caliber Membership. While those without one can still shop for the gear and accessories they need at competitive prices, the Caliber Membership gives a distinctive edge that’s well worth the $9.99 monthly membership fees.

Is an Everest Caliber Membership Worth It?

Plenty of customers have been shopping on Everest, gearing up for summer outdoor activities. However, most of them have converted over to the paid Caliber Membership plan to take advantage of additional perks. The low monthly fee allows buyers to have even more benefits of shopping with Everest.

One of the most notable is free express shipping which is available on Caliber-eligible products. Every day, more and more products become Caliber-eligible, giving you more things to enjoy without any shipping charge. Plus, you won’t have to wait to get the equipment you need for your weekend hunting campout or fishing trip when it arrives express.

When special discounts are announced, only those with a Caliber Membership have access to these added savings, plus there are early-bird notices for sales and closeouts that let you get the goods before anyone else. While Everest is on a mission to provide the most affordable retail in the outdoor enthusiast niche, only those that choose to become Caliber members get access to secret discount codes that provide those extra savings beyond the already-low prices.

The reason industry leaders have likened Everest to Amazon is that the exclusive membership provides access to thousands of videos and members-only content. On Prime though, the selection for these videos is limited which is why Everest is the ideal choice for those that love to live off the land. Prime also costs more at $12.99 per month without specifically targeting the outdoor niche.

In addition to these bonuses, the Everest Caliber Membership makes it worth the the small cost for the great extras it delivers to every new member. Samples of products, an Everest t-shirt, BBQ seasoning for grilling season, stickers, decals, and plenty of other fun gifts are included in each care package. There’s also a collectible private mint pure copper Everest bar that will look handsome in any display case.

Beyond the outdoor world, members get discounts to eat, play, and travel at 700,000 different locations across the US which adds up to bigger savings every year on doing the things you normally do. Caliber Memberships also help the Everest community do more good with conservation efforts, supporting first responders and veterans, and other notable non-profit partners by giving back. Your membership makes a donation to Project ChildSafe, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation, Delta Waterfowl Foundation, and the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation.

Here’s Where to Get Your Caliber Membership

With a summer of social distancing ahead, there’s no better time to become an Everest Caliber Member than right now. You’ll save on the gear you need for those isolated camping and fishing trips, survival gear, apparel, and plenty more. At $9.99 per month, you get more extras than Amazon Prime, all targeted to your interests for much less than the competition plus free priority shipping.