New Delhi, March 30: Ather Energy is preparing up for the upcoming launch of its new electric scooter, the Ather Rizta on April 6. The Ather Rizta pre-booking is now open for Rs 999 and the token amount is also refundable. The Ather Rizta is said to be a family-oriented electric scooter and is expected to offer the latest specifications and updated features for its customers.

According to reports, the Ather Rizta will be unveiled at the upcoming Ather Community Day event in Bengaluru. It is expected that the Ather Rizta will compete with auto manufacturers such as Ola, TVS, Honda and Bajaj. It is anticipated that the Rizta will have a price tag ranging from Rs 1.22 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Xiaomi SU7 EV Launched in China: From Specifications To Design and Price, Know Everything About Newly Launched Xiaomi All-Electric Sedan.

Ather Rizta Pre-Booking is Now Open

Ather Rizta Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of English Jagran, the Ather Rizta is expected to be built on a brand-new platform, one that's larger than the 450 series, indicating more space for riders. The e-scooter is expected to come with complete all-LED lighting and a touchscreen instrument cluster that boasts over-the-air updates. The Ather Rizta is expected to feature a telescopic front fork, a wide front tire and expanded rearview mirrors. In an earlier teaser, Ather highlighted the Rizta's ability to navigate flooded areas without compromising its essential components. A separate teaser emphasised the durability of the Rizta's battery by successfully enduring a 40-ft. drop test. Skoda Superb To Be Re-Launched in India on April 3; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The upcoming Ather Rizta will likely to feature a spacious seat, which is expected to be the longest in its category for a comfortable riding experience. Additionally, the Rizta electric scooter is set to enhance its storage capacity. The current Ather 450X model provides 22 litres of under-seat storage, and the Rizta EV is anticipated to be larger than this capacity, offering even more storage space.

