Eric Feng Launched His Program On How To Build an Attraction-Based Business Using Social Media For Coaches And Salespeople

Eric Feng

Professional speaker and social media marketing expert, Eric Feng, teaches his students how to attract their dream customers using his social media powered online sales system.

Eric Feng used to be known as a shy, scrawny, and overly self-conscious individual growing. However, the global speaker seems to have outgrown the shyness, thanks to social media, ultimately becoming a coach and professional speaker teaching millions of people across the globe how to take advantage of the internet and social media to be precise.

After successfully overcoming his shyness, Eric developed himself to become a public speaker, thanks to his determination to succeed and the power of the internet. However, Eric was not particularly satisfied with just succeeding as an entrepreneur. Consequently, his passion for teaching and sharing his experience and wealth of knowledge with others led to him founding his coaching business.

The decision was however not easy, as his relatively young age made it difficult for people to believe in his prowess. His meeting with Ron Kaufman, a celebrated global speaker, was the gamechanger in his speaking and coaching career, motivating him to defy all odds, including negative remarks and reactions from prospective clients to become a success in his chosen field.

Eric primarily founded his coaching business to develop the next generation of salespersons, entrepreneurs, and business executives that are looking to take advantage of different social media platforms to promote their brand. Eric has been able to develop a unique approach he labels the “KLR” powered by social media. This system not only helps you get ready to buy customers without running ads but it also elevates your brand and help you become known, loved and respected (aka KLR).

Using his expertise and experience gathered over the years, Eric Feng has helped several brands to convert skeptical strangers into raving fans that purchase the solutions offered and even graduate to become brand advocates. One major advantage of Eric and his system is the consistency and predictability of income.

Formerly known as Mr. Invisible as named by his best friend in high school, Eric has become a global figure with more than 140,000 followers on Facebook. He has also become a globetrotter, teaching others how to harness social media to become a respected figure in their industry and attract their dream customers and use their influence for good just as he has done in a relatively short while.