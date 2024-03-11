New Delhi, March 11: As people in Ayodhya begin to embrace electric vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure provider Statiq on Monday inaugurated its maiden EV charging station in the holy city.

Located at Laxman Kunj smart vehicle multi-storey parking, the station has been installed by Statiq with fleet partner MyEVPlus. The charging station is equipped with one 60 kW DC charger (dual gun) and four 9.9 kW AC chargers, each featuring three sockets of 3.3 kW. Bajaj CNG Bike To Launch in Next Quarter Ahead of FY25, To Be World’s First CNG Bike for Mileage-Conscious Customers: Report.

The infrastructure allows simultaneous charging for up to 14 electric vehicles, the company said in a statement. “This installation not only supports tourism but also improves accessibility for devotees visiting Shri Ram Janmabhoomi,” said Akshit Bansal, Founder and CEO of Statiq. The company has deployed over 7,000 charging stations across various cities, and has set a target of establishing 20,000 EV charging stations by this year. OLA S1 Pro Electric Scooter Receives Domestic Value Addition Certification Under Government’s PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry: Report.

“While the charging station addresses the increasing need for EV infrastructure, at the same time, it also advances the broader objective of developing a sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation landscape,” said Prashant Jain, Founder and CEO of MyEVPlus. In January this year, ride-hailing platform Uber flagged off its EV auto rickshaw service in Ayodhya, under its category Uber Auto, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

