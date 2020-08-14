Harry bharwani is a well-known name in the business community. He was born in Surat, Gujarat – the diamond hub and also a hub for the business world. It would not an exaggeration to say that Gujarat itself is a land of business tycoons, a place which has given us the likes of Ambanis for instance.

Spending the growing up years in Gujarat he had nurtured a dream of doing something big, while working hard and struggling to achieve what he wanted. While pursuing his studies he was curious about many other things as well, such as cooking.

As Surat is also famous for its food spread and he himself loves food he started taking interest in cooking as well, as he grew up. Dreaming of making it big always, he had the confidence to become what he wanted. Equipped with a business and creative mind he spent four years in Mumbai. Working in the managerial and creative department he has worked for corporate construction company. Also, as a freelancer organizing and managing events for an event management company.

Learning new things and working hard while establishing goodwill and credibility for himself. For three long years he focused on the business part of handling massive events. All the while tackling different practical problems that arise at the time of working on the field. Spending around four years in Mumbai he also knew the value of living a good life. Though he had his own struggle, looking at the people working so hard inspired him a lot.

His educational background boasts of an accounting degree from Toronto, Canada. Harry Bharwani immersed himself in learning the ropes of the accounting sector and gave his hundred percent to gain this knowledge.

Taking the education seriously he wanted to be more independent and add value to His love for food and cooking has earned him the position of line chef. Not only that he has a fulfilling and wonderful experience of two years as a line chef.

He is also knowledgeable and enthusiastic of the stock market, again a trait that people from Surat are known to acquire. He has so very well sharpened the stock exchange skills that he has his own paid channel of more than thirty regular clients. Here he is a stock analyst who studies reports, different earning cycles and the stock situation in the stock market. He also studies stock instruments while giving a through analysis.

Another very interesting natural talent which has shown its shining colours. The accounting educational background has helped him to some extent to understand. His education, hard work and honesty has bestowed great rewards. Today with the intelligence and the technical know how about stock exchange, the business number game and ethics, he has come a long way.

A sophisticated and business minded person with a creative mind who has a flair and a mind-blowing chef ability. A human being who has his aims decided and is flying in the sky of success.