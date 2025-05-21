Honda BigWing India shared a teaser of the launch of a new vehicle in India. The two-wheeler giant posted a short teaser video on social media showcasing the design. Recently, the Honda Rebel 500 was launched in India with a retro design and modern features. The cruiser bike was introduced at INR 5.12 lakh and boasted a bobber-style design. Honda BigWing India posted, "Riders, brace yourself, a beast built for the wilder side is arriving soon. Stay tuned for the ride that breaks boundaries." It appeared like the upcoming Honda X-ADV 750, a maxi-scooter or adventure scooter likely coming with a 745cc parallel-twin engine producing 57.7 bhp power and 69 Nm torque. Suzuki Motorcycle India To Set Up New Manufacturing Plant in Haryana With INR 1,200 Crore Investment, Plans To Manufacture 7.5 Lakh Vehicles Annually, Create 2,000 Jobs.

Honda BigWing India Teaser Video Likely Showing Honda X-ADV 750

