How Carlos Cantero (@lordcntero) Became a Famous Spanish Instagram Influencer Through Memes

Carlos Cantero.

You do not have to be 15 years old to know that memes are a prominent form of online culture right now, with the power to make or break politicians, gain millions of followers and introduce new words and themes into a dictionary. For a long time, memes have been either hobbies or the sort of accidental, anonymous creations of online communities. But today it is increasingly the nature of the meme artist and influencer - the kind that can produce ephemeral content and somehow be more than just ephemeral. Carlos Cantero is one of the many people who have seen - and caught - the power of Instagram as a brand-maker like @lordcntero. Carlos developed a sense of entanglement with online culture and is a great influencer, if not one of the better known meme accounts. His memes are still viral (with over 35,000 likes on his account alone). That may not sound like big numbers, but he seems like a super influencer with great coverage.

As part of this series of interviews with reporters and cutters of our online culture, I reached out to Carlos and asked Carlos more about what it means to be paid to create memes, what is the process behind creating them, his own favorites, other meme accounts like, rules unnamed meme world and much more. Enjoy.

Reporter: So the news is that you’re the new buzz on Spanish memes world. Tell us something how you got into this and at the time you thought, "Wow, this is fun and I can do this?"

Carlos: Memes are just small content. In the start I just created an account to publish memes that I wanted to see later, I didn't plan to share with the world, and frankly, I never thought they would have such a large number of followers gathering these days. This has been a new experience for me, and although I am slowly getting used to it, I never cease to be surprised by the number of people who visit my memes page.

Reporter: Do you get positive feedback and how much time you spend on Instagram?

Carlos: The numbers are simply astonishing. Instagram has completely changed my life. For the past few years I have absolutely no instagram app installed in my phone, and now I admit that I'm addicted to Instagram and spend hours on my phone, reviewing the content I post, and seeing content posted by other Instagram users.

Reporter: What is the name of your memes page?

Carlos: @Killjongun is the page where I publishes memes and @lordcntero is my personnel id.

Reporter: When and How you decided to unveil yourself to your audience?

Carlos: When my meme account started to grow, my followers began to question who the person is using that accont, because, let's remember that the account was unknown, at first.

One day, I decided to make my identity public so that my fans knew more about the person they had been following for years. When I revealed my identity, I decided to write personal account in public, thousands of people became interested and started following me, and they checked everything daily for what I was posting.

Reporter: What do you post on your personnel Instagram account?

Carlos: I simply post my daily life just like anyone else on Instagram, but in a very different way, I always showed my daily routine, but from jokes, and people liked it a lot, so my account @lordcntero have more than 14.000 followers.

Reporter: Do you just focus on memes as an influencer and Is it good enough?

Carlos: No, I also gave advisies on investment and stock shares stuff as I have a pretty handful knowledge about market ups and dows also and has always been keen to find out more about the stock market.

Reporter: On the same Instagram account, you have a huge variety of content, posts vary, from publications related to investment topics and new entrepreneurs, such as funny pictures etc. Does it affect your memes?

Carlos: No, I’ve many followers, and thousands of people are passionate about everything I posts, I can easily advertise to other top brands in Spain, or even overseas products. It is proven that advertising by influencers, is the most profitable option, even more than television ads, and other media.

Although Carlos is considered to be a successful performer, and he is also one of the best influencers in his native country, Spain, new to the world of Instagram, his meme page @killjongun is 2 years old, and his personal account has been open to the public in recent months a few years ago!

It's just how crazy his account is, given the fact that he doesn't spend too much time doing cool posts, professional photos, etc., he just writes whatever he likes, and his fans really enjoy that, he is famous for being himself.

“It's about knowing the tendency - knowing what's funny and how everyone feels about sharing something. If you have been online for a long time when I started taking people's internet habits and you can make jokes based on that, and see what techniques are used to explode but to me just do things I think are funny and just read them until you think they are funny” said Carlos Cantero at the end of the interview.