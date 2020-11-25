As cannabis continues to stake a large claim in the medical industry, the world is slowly opening up to the idea of cannabis for medicinal purposes. And since the decriminalisation of the use, possession and growth of cannabis in 2018, South Africa has quickly become known for their premium quality cannabis. After the businessman Ambassador Wadih Chammas saw the benefits and impact of cannabis on his epileptic daughter, he set out to make a difference in people’s lives by way of medical cannabis. With his business partner and CEO Ambassador Leticia Lacour, the two recently established TITI Medical, a cultivation, manufacturing and export cannabis company based out of Johannesburg.

With new and innovative indoor and greenhouse facilities that span over 3500 square meters, TITI Medical is capable of growing a minimum of 50,000 cannabis plants a year, with consistency of a high quality medical grade product. In addition, their facility was also designed to function as a fully sustainable operation, meeting every growing and manufacturing prerequisite. The processing facility is GACP (Good Agricultural and Collection Practice) certified on growing and built with EU GMP specifications. As a result, TITI Medical is the first South African cannabis producer to meet SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) regulations.

As one of the first of its kind, the TITI Medical manufacturing facility produces superior high quality cannabis from seed to packing, meaning, their facility not only grows the product, but they are additionally capable of harvesting, packing and distributing product for shipping, all from their state-of-the-art facility. Presently, TITI Medical’s facility is responsible for producing their THC and CBD for medical purposes. While the company currently manufactures and distributes cannabis products to pharmaceutical companies, the TITI co-owners soon have plans to expand their products globally, starting with the United Kingdom and Europe.

Despite the buzzing popularity around cannabis and its recent legalisation, the standard of quality in product varies greatly. But since its formation, TITI Medical has been recognised as an industry-leading manufacturing, processing and distribution cannabis company due to their products’ excellent quality. As the medical world continues to discover the vast benefits of medicinal cannabis, one thing is clear, the demand far outweighs the supply. TITI Medical offers a unique opportunity to embark on a cannabis enterprise that could result in an exponential profit as they look ahead at a massive expansion.

