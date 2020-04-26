How to Gain Media Attention for Your Tech Startup

Tarun-Kapoor (Photo Credits: File Image)

Your tech startup has the power to disrupt the entire sector. However, if its story does not reach the right people; you won’t be able to scale it up. Creating a buzz is necessary to attract investors and media publicity is the first step in this direction. Proper media attention, especially in the early phase, can help startups in quickly grow their clients or user-base and position themselves right in front of the eyes of venture capitalists. Getting media coverage is, however, is not that easy? Only people with deep pockets can afford that. It’s true –but only half-truth. You can achieve your goal with a low budget. No worries, you don’t need to allocate a larger portion of your resources and budget for marketing, the following tips will make this task easier.

Know Your Value Proposition

To generate considerable media attention, you need to articulate a clear and comprehensive value proposition. This means positioning a powerful statement explaining what you can uniquely do and how well you can do it as well as the reason you are doing it and the individuals it serves. An excellent value proposition makes people and media care about your business and the services and products you offer.

In defining your unique value proposition, you need to do the following:

⮚ Define the problem you’re planning to solve;

⮚ Evaluate properly how compelling and unique your breakthrough is;

⮚ Measure the potential adoption of the customer using pain and gain ratio;

⮚ Establish a value proposition to a valid positioning statement;

Once the value proposition is clear, make sure to properly reference it each time you pitch media personnel, whether through direct message or press release.

Make Use of Data-Rich Content Assets as Media or Press Bait

Thousands of tech startups are competing for media attention. One way to gain media attention for your tech startup is to stand out. Create well-oiled data-rich contents that will be included in your pitch like infographic. Visualizing data can also make your pitch better and more interesting.

Establish Relationship with Reporters

Be your own PR person. Why not invite a reporter covering your industry beat at a coffee for an informal chat? This certainly helps. Find out time to nurture relationship and rapport with media personnel and reporters. Focus on reporters who are working for the specific media outlets which fit your industry. Establishing relationships might take time; however, if you connect with them, there’s always the chance to become more receptive anytime you send that pitch.

Hire Professional Media Consultants

Getting a place in International Business Times is like a dream coming true for an entrepreneur. But this is easier said than done. However, a media consultant can guide you through the entire process. Paying them will eliminate many hassles. Having a place in Forbes and IBT will open floodgates of publishing options in other outlets.

These tips may sound simple, but will help you garner media attention for your tech startup. These tips can also help you gain a competitive edge and get the attention and exposure that your business deserves.

(Tarun Kapoor is a media buying consultant and a digital nomad helping tech startups getting the attention they deserve through performance marketing and strategic digital PR. He has worked in top advertising firms and can help you get media publicity. Reach out to him on his LinkedIn and checkout his Instagram @tarunkapoor1 for more info.)