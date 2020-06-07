Infinity Baba Diamond Group to Implement Cutting Edge Diamond Detection Technology at All of Its Mines

Diamond.

Infinity Baba Diamond Group, a company with production, sales marketing and manufacturing capabilities, has officially announced that it would be implementing its proprietary, cutting-edge diamond detection technologies at all of its mines. This move comes following successful operational implementation of the technology at mines co-owned by the company in Botswana and Lesotho.

This innovative technology adopted by Infinity Baba Diamond Group allows for far more effective and efficient detection of diamonds within kimberlites, by using scanning technology in conjunction with proprietary imaging and sorting algorithms. A company-wide implementation of this technology at all mines that Infinity Baba Diamond Group has invested in, which span Southern Africa, including Botswana and Lesotho is likely to allow the group to realize significant cost savings in diamond production as well as increase production efficiency. The quantity as well as grade and size of diamonds recovered are expected to see a positive increase as a result of this move.

Implementation of this ground-breaking technology is central to Infinity Baba Diamond Group’s goal of raising annual diamond production, along with gradually restarting of production at the Baba Diamond Fields where new kimberlite pipes are expected to come on stream sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.

Annual diamond production at the mines are projected to exceed 500,000 tons of ore (about 1 million carats of rough diamonds) per year, for the next decade, amounting to total production of approximately 10 million carats in total.

Industry watchers also believe that this move would benefit not only the company’s diamond production business but also its overall business as a whole due to the knock-on effect on the company’s other business areas such as processing, sales marketing and manufacturing capabilities as the company’s operations span the entire diamond supply chain.

This move by Infinity Baba Diamond Group comes as no surprise to many industry insiders as the company is no stranger to implementing new and innovative technologies within the diamond industry having recently pioneered the implementation of blockchain technology in its operations.

“The Group believes that implementation of this technology will be key to its future development and this represents a milestone in the history of the company,” said Infinity Baba Diamond Group’s spokesman in a press statement.