New Delhi, March 14 : It is already known that Toyota India has brought back the popular Innova Crysta premium MPV in its new 2023 avatar. Now, the Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 has started arriving at the dealerships across the country.

Moreover, Innova Crysta 2023’s price details of all its four variants have been also revealed. Read on for all the details. Hyundai New Car Launches in India in 2023: From Next-Gen Verna to New Micro-SUV, Checkout the 5 Upcoming Cars From the South Korean Auto Giant.

Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 – Design, Features & Specs :

Toyota India resurrected its bestselling premium MPV Innova’s Crysta moniker in its updated version back in January 2023. It comes with some cosmetic updates, including a revamped front grille, new sweptback headlights and a new front bumper. Kia Carens MPV Expected To Come With a 5 Seater Option As per of Its Imminent Update; Find All Key Details Here.

On the inside, the new updated Innova Crysta gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, seat back table, rear auto A/C with digital display, ambient lighting and much more.

The Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 is now a diesel-only MPV and gets powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, and offers that 'Eco' and 'Power' drive modes.

Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 – Prices & Variants :

The Innova Crysta has launched with a starting price of Rs 19.13 lakh that goes up to Rs 19.99 lakh. (ex-showroom). It is offered in four variants, namely - G, GX, VX and ZX that are available in 7-seater and 8-seater configuration options.

