New Delhi, January 2 : South Korean auto maker Kia is readying up its showcase and launch lineups for the Auto Expo 2023 like all other participants. As part of Kia’s display squad at the grand motor show, will be the Sorento SUV.

The Kia Sorento is a premium three-row SUV which will be showcased in its current fourth generation model, which made its global debut in 2020, and it is positioned between the Sportage and the Telluride flagship SUVs in Kia’s global lineup. Let’s take a look at this cool SUV. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Baleno Cross SUVs Expected To Launch at Affordable Prices; Check Specs and Other Details Here.

Kia Sorento SUV – All That You Need To Know :

Kia Sorento SUV – Exterior & Interior Styling

The Sorento flaunts a stylish and bold SUV styling keeping in-line with the Kia family. It flaunts its maker’s signature tiger nose grille, three-pod LED headlights, the tiger eyeline LED DRLs, flared wheel arches, vertically stacked LED tail lights and a sharply sculpted tailgate.

The Kia Sorento’s cabin looks pretty such similar to that of the India-spec Kia Sonet. It’s a three-row 7-seater SUV that features a high-mounted 10.25-inch infotainment display, vertical AC vents, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the centre console with an array of buttons, a rotary dial and a drive selector lever apart from utility storage spaces apart from many more.

The Sorento gets endowed with an array of features including Kia’s UVO connected car tech, a premium 12-speaker Bose sound system, 360-degree cameras, 64-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof alongside ADAS features with an impressive level-two autonomous driving tech in the global markets. Honda To Launch Two New SUVs To Compete Against Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Others; Check Details.

Kia Sorento - Powertrains

Internationally, the Sorento is available with a range of petrol and diesel engine choices. There’s a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid engine with a 44.2kW electric motor juiced up by a 1.49kWh lithium-ion battery pack that generates 230hp and 350Nm paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission; a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that offers 191hp and 246Nm and is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission; a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 1.6-litre petrol engine juiced by a 13.68kWh battery for a combined 261hp and 350Nm output and it comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission; and lastly, a 2.2-litre diesel mill that offers 202hp and 440Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Kia Sorento – Expected Launch in India :

The Kia Sorento will only be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 to generate customer interest, while there are no words about its official launch in the country. We know that Hyundai is not bringing back the Santa Fe, so if Sorento does launch in India it will be locking its horns with the likes of the Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner and the Skoda Kodiaq.

