Los Angeles Auto Show: Hyundai Showcases Ioniq 9 and Kia Unveils High-Performance EV9 Electric SUV at LA Auto Show

Los Angeles, November 22: Hyundai Motor said on Friday it has showcased the Ioniq 9, the company's first large electric SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show, along with over 40 other models. The Ioniq 9 is set to launch in early 2025, starting in South Korea, followed by rollouts in the United States, Europe and other regions.

For the US market, the vehicle will be manufactured at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, the automaker's dedicated EV plant in Georgia, reports Yonhap news agency. It boasts a spacious and lounge-like interior, which can accommodate up to seven occupants, and a "sleek aerosthetic" exterior design that reflects the company's commitment to blending aerodynamic innovation and sophisticated, futuristic styling, according to the company. Jaguar’s ‘Copy Nothing’ Campaign Puzzles Viewers; Elon Musk Asks ‘Do You Sell Cars?’ As Nothing Takes a Jab With Logo Update (Watch Video).

The car also features its innovative E-GMP architecture to enhance the power electric system, which works as an engine and power inverter for hill climbing and efficient driving. Hyundai also unveiled the Initium, a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) concept car, for the first time in North America. The concept model provides a glimpse into the design and product direction of Hyundai's passenger FCEV, set to debut in the first half of 2025.

Hyundai's booth features 42 vehicles, including the Ioniq 9, Initium, Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and the Santa Fe SUV. The Santa Fe has been named a finalist for the 2025 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year at the L.A. Auto Show. Jose Munoz, Hyundai's global chief operating officer, highlighted Hyundai's strong U.S. performance and said the company anticipates achieving its highest annual retail sales in the U.S. market this year.

Meanwhile, Kia said it has unveiled the high-performance version of its flagship EV9 electric SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The EV9 GT, which made its debut at the LA Convention Center, features a 160 kilowatt front motor and a 270 kilowatt rear motor, delivering a targeted maximum output of 508 horsepower.

The three-row model is the first Kia SUV to be equipped with an advanced suspension system, ensuring stable handling and ride comfort. Its electronic stability control functionality optimally adjusts the shock absorbers' damping force by utilising road surface data from its front camera and navigation inputs. Jaguar Teases Upcoming Electric 4-Door GT, To Unveil on December 2 (See Pic).

The EV9 GT is scheduled for release in South Korea in the first half of 2025. Kia also showcased revamped versions of the EV6 and Sportage SUVs, both making their North American debut. The EV6, which was a finalist for the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, and the Sportage, Kia's best-selling model in the United States, are expected to perform well in the market following their updates, according to the company.

