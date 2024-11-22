Jaguar has unveiled a new logo and tagline, “Copy Nothing.” On November 19, 2024, Jaguar shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), featuring eight models with vibrant colours stepping out of an elevator as the new logo debuted. The luxury carmaker’s cryptic marketing approach left many puzzled, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said, “Do you sell cars?” Jaguar responded and invited Musk and further said, "Join us for a cuppa in Miami on 2nd December?" Meanwhile, consumer electronics brand Nothing took a jab at Jaguar’s rebranding by tweaking its own logo to mimic Jaguar’s design. Adding humour, Nothing updated its bio to read “Copy Jaguar,” poking fun at Jaguar’s campaign. The playful exchange has drawn the attention of many users across social media. Jaguar Teases Upcoming Electric 4-Door GT, To Unveil on December 2 (See Pic).

Jaguar’s ‘Copy Nothing’ Campaign

Elon Asks, ‘Do You Sell Cars?’

Do you sell cars? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2024

Jaguar Invites Elon Musk to Miami on December 2

Yes. We'd love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on 2nd December? Warmest regards, Jaguar — Jaguar (@Jaguar) November 19, 2024

Nothing Updates Logo, Bio Says ‘Copy Jaguar’

im just a chill admin pic.twitter.com/c9MqF3RlkD — Nothing (@nothing) November 21, 2024

