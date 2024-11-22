Jaguar has shared a glimpse of its upcoming electric vehicle (EV) with an image. Its upcoming 4-door GT is set to be unveiled on December 2, 2024, in Miami. The image was revealed on November 21, 2024, under the “Copy Nothing” campaign. The upcoming EV will come with a sloping roofline and muscular wheel arches. The image of the car reveals it is missing a rear windshield. Tata Prime 4400.S AMT Truck Launched in Saudi Arabia With Several Smart Features; Check Specifications, Features and Other Details.

Jaguar Teases Electric 4-Door GT

