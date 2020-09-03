Mao Lal, a successful entrepreneur with one of the biggest names in the Bitcoin mining industry, as well as the owner of other renowned companies under his belt, talks about what traits set him apart from the rest.

Mao has been familiar with the blockchain industry, even before his peers were aware of its profits. This is one of the most important quality that sets Mao Lal apart from the rest; his invaluable experience that no one possesses at his level.

Mao Lal has encountered all kinds of people throughout his journey and has had the opportunity to work with many ambitious people. This has further helped him in the long run, as he had managed to implement innovative and creative ideas into his work with the guarantee of reaping rewards in the future.

“Unlike most others in the industry, I’ve been involved with blockchain technology from the very beginning – not just when Bitcoin, with its rapid price increases, caused a certain amount of populism in the financial industry. My experience in the industry distinguishes me and my companies. I have had the opportunity to meet and work with many visionary people,” says Mao Lal

Throughout his years in the business industry, Mao Lal has managed to build a wide network, constituting of people belonging to different professional backgrounds. Mao Lal enjoys experimenting with an amalgamation of innovative ideas combined with the latest technology in the market. All these qualities and much more set Mao Lal apart from his competitors, even youngsters; as his curiosity is unmatchable.