More People Now Have the Chance to Be Stress Free with the Power of Japanese Style Flower Arrangement, According to Kawaii Academy

Masahiro Watanabe, Representative of MW Global LLC Worked at an IT-related company and has been taking a role in system development for over 30 years.

While having vast experience in leading projects and HR operations, at corporations, in 2013, Masahiro founded “kawaii academy”, an entrepreneur support driven organization aiming to help support women entrepreneurs with to thrive globally.

“I find pleasure in training skilled people and helping the realize their entrepreneurial goal. what make our organization different from ordinary business exchange meetings is that we are oriented around connecting businesses and as well as providing a place where you can develop business partnerships as to realize your mission,” Masahiro shared with us.

The academy now has multiple offices across Japan also currently building global offices under the name of “The Internationale kawaii academy”.

“We are building an active community globally in places like Boston, Paris and Bali. One of the important initiative I am passionate about Ikebana, the ancient art of Japanese flower arrangement, one of the many traditional art forms rooted in our culture, though It started as a hobby getting into Ichiyo style ikebana arranging, I am currently organizing lessons as a instructor and at this moment, we are aiming to launch our school overseas in Montreal Canada. Ms Momoha is one of our lesson instructor.”

To see beyond the curtain of what ikebana and Ichiyo style is about we had an opportunity to speak to one of the company instructor Ms Momoha.

Thank you so much for joining us Ms Momoha! Can you tell us a story about what inspired you to start Ikebana?

"My grandmother has been a huge inspiration ikebana life.

I was fascinated by the depth of the concept involving the style of arranging which encouraged asymmetrical look while at the same time you could feel a balance from the design.

As I deepened the Ichiyo style arrangement I began to think I want others to get to know the joy of arranging, and that’s how I became an instructor.

What advice would you have for people who are interested in Ikebana?

At “Ikebana International" we are sharing the beauty of ikebana with the world. I think that Ikebana is not only about learning tradition, but also I think it helps heighten your overall sense of color coordination that could be utilized for activities such as makeup, gardening, cooking arrangements, and design. This ability can be applied to many other things other than flowers.

There are even parents who train their children to practice ikebana as well.

What are your future plans?

I would like to share ikebana and Japanese traditional culture to the world.

One of thing I am hoping to achieve is to actively teach ikebana in different countries.Although I am considering living abroad in the future, for now

Since I am resided in Japan, I would love to provide learning opportunities to tourists and to those who are interested in Japanese culture. Ofcourse I will be absolutely happy to visit different countries for coordinated lessons.

Thank you so much for your time. How can readers follow you on social media?

“We have been updating our Instagram with different art works.

https://www.instagram.com/flowerart.momo/

Thank you for the opportunity.