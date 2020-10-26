Bajaj Auto on Monday officially announced the launch of a new Kadak version of its popular motorcycle, CT100 in India. The two-wheeler manufacturer launched a special version of the bike during the festive season to cater to maximum buyers. The new CT100 KS is priced in India at Rs 46,432 (Ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most affordable entry-level 100cc motorcycle currently available in the market. Bajaj Auto Fails to Sell Single Unit in Domestic Market in April 2020.

New Bajaj CT100 KS (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

The bike comes in three colours - Gloss Ebony Black with Blue decals, Matte Olive Green with Yellow decals and Gloss Flame Red with Bright Red decals. It is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

The bike gets a DTSi engine along with additional 8 new features. It includes front fork suspension bellows, rubber tank pads for riding comfort, fuel meter for real-time information of fuel quantity in tank, handlebar with a cross tube for better stability, a thicker and flatter seat for comfort, bigger grab for the pillion, extended mirror boot and more.

Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd stated, “The Brand CT has always delivered on its Kadak proposition with its strong build, robust engine, high reliability and great mileage making it one of the best motorcycles in the commuter segment. Our CT range has sold over 68 Lacs motorcycles since inception. The upgraded features in the new CT100 KS will attract customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that is feature-rich, fuel-efficient, and provides the best value for money in its segment”.

