New Hyundai Creta SUV Official Teaser Released Prior Auto Expo 2020 India Debut; Watch Video

2020 Hyundai Creta Teaser (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

With the increasing rivalry in the SUV segment, the South Korean automaker is now gearing up to launch the second-generation Hyundai Creta in the country. Scheduled to make its India debut at Auto Expo 2020, the all-new Creta is expected to go on sale in India immediately after its unveiling at the motor show. According to the market reports, the SUV will be launched in India next month. Moreover, the upcoming Kia Seltos rival has been spotted testing on the Indian roads. Hyundai Aura 2020 Sedan Launched in India at Rs 5.8 Lakh.

Ahead of its official unveiling at Auto Expo, the carmaker has released a teaser video of the 2020 Hyundai Creta. Apart from this, the company has also revealed new design sketches of the new Creta giving a clear glimpse of the much-awaited all-new Creta. The all-new Hyundai Creta will take inspirations from ix25, which was unveiled in China last year. Moreover, the upcoming Creta will be bigger in dimensions as compared to the outgoing model along with marginally longer wheelbase.

2020 Hyundai Creta Design Sketch Revealed (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

The SUV reportedly will borrow several design elements like cascading mesh grille, projector headlamps, vertical LED DRLs, tall bumper, skid-plates, sporty rear fenders, revamped LED taillights and much more. On the inside, the SUV will carry massive upgrades featuring a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new flat-bottom steering wheel, new dashboard, new upholstery and much more. For safety, the SUV is likely to get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, inbuilt air purifier. Additionally, the top-end variant of the SUV is expected to get 6-airbags for overall protection.

Both Hyundai and Kia will be sharing resources and technology; the new 2020 Hyundai Creta will continue to employ Kia Seltos' platform. Mechanically, we can expect 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel to be straight away lifted from Kia Seltos. However, there is no official word about the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit.