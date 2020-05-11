Stay at Home Orders Pushing Computer Gaming Through The Roof

LatestLY Logo

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing mixed news and presenting new challenges for the online gaming industry. With bars, restaurants, malls, and other leisure centers closed across most parts of the world, folks are being forced to find more ways to have fun and maintain social connections.

While computer gaming has been a popular hobby for many people, weekly game sales have drastically shot up. According to analysts, sales have gone up between 40% and 60%. Gamers are also spending a long time in virtual worlds with some games allowing people to meet while in the midst of a game to socialize. Online games not only provide a means for people to connect with their quarantined friends, but they are also other worlds where gamers can momentarily forget the reality of the pandemic.

Mobile gaming companies are innovating more to keep gamers happy!

With hundreds of online games available in the market, it’s no surprise that gaming companies are doing everything possible to stay ahead of the curve. Gaming companies are coming up with great innovations from systems that allow gamers to play against each other or as a team, to systems that transform your ordinary PC games into VR games and games that allow people to meet and socialize.

One such online gaming platform that is really creating a revolutionary transformation is the Clovr app. It is an app that easily transforms ordinary PC games into VR without the need for sophisticated hardware, making virtual reality gaming available, accessible and affordable to all gamers. The app has truly become a game-changer in the gaming industry. According to Mr. Areyo, the spokesperson for Clovr, the Clovr team is really pushing the boundaries when it comes to VR gaming by taking normal PC games and transforming them into VR-ready format.

Online Cryptocurrency Gambling is On the Rise Too!

Online Bitcoin gambling is also witnessing a similar boom as ordinary gaming as more gamers find more ways to have fun and make some cash on the side while under COVID-19 lockdown. Mr. Areyo also noted that Clovr.com has seen a steady increase in traffic to its online bitcoin gambling platform since the start of the restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Areyo suggests that Bitcoin casino gaming has also gained immense popularity because cryptocurrency is becoming more accepted by the mainstream. He contends that the beauty of betting with bitcoin and cryptocurrency, in general, is that players can combine online casino mainstays with other fair games that are totally distinct to the crypto betting environment.

Some of the games that have been receiving a lot of interest and pushing traffic include Bitcoin Poker, Bitcoin Roulette, and Bitcoin Slots -particularly Fortune Jack, mBit, and 7bit. These games are massively popular and perhaps that has to do with how easy they are to play as well as how similar they are to the real casino betting games.

As things look, the online gaming world will continue to witness massive growth and popularity as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.