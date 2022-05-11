Tata Motors has officially launched the Nexon EV Max today in India starting at Rs 17.74 lakh(ex-showroom). The new Nexon EV MAX comes powered by high voltage state-of-the-art Ziptron technology. It comes in two variants - the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and the Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. The top-spec Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux goes up to Rs 19.24 lakh. The Nexon EV Max gets dual-tone colour, R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, front DRLs, and EV badging. Tata Curvv Electric SUV Concept Breaks Cover in India; Launch Timeline, Images, Design & Other Details.

The new Nexon EV Max comes with a 40.5kWh battery pack, which is around 10kWh more than the standard Nexon EV. The larger battery pack enables the Nexon EV Max to offer 33 percent higher battery capacity, delivering an anxiety-free ARAI certified range of 437 km.

Tata Nexon EV Max (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Experience EVs at their MAX with the new Nexon EV MAX. India’s best-selling EV now is even more electrifying with enhanced range, safety, performance and luxury to give a truly MAX experience. Book Now - https://t.co/M6PyRjs3oz#NexonEVMAX #MovesYouToTheMAX pic.twitter.com/jLPBPr0yhG — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) May 11, 2022

The new Nexon EV Max produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm. It comes in two charging options - a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger.

Nexon EV Max gets three driving modes – eco, city and sport. The EV has eight new features on the upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology. On the inside, the Nexon EV comes loaded with an air purifier, Harman infotainment system, leatherette ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger and more. For safety, the EV gets ESP with i-VBAC, Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold and all 4-Disc brakes. Check variant wise price here.

Trims Charger Options Ex-Showroom Prices (All-India) Nexon EV MAX XZ+ 3.3 kW 17,74,000 Nexon EV MAX XZ+ 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 18,24,000 Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux 3.3 kW 18,74,000 Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 19,24,000

