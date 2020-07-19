Has COVID-19 had a negative impact on you, financially? Are you now experiencing financial hardships that have impacted your credit? It may be time to order your credit reports and dispute negative, outdated, erroneous, and incomplete information. But disputing all those items with all three credit reporting agencies and writing letters to address their responses will require a lot of time, patience, and determination. It’s no wonder people pay credit repair companies hundreds of dollars to handle the disputing process.

But not all credit repair companies are created equal. Credit repair companies use different price structures and employ unique repair strategies. Some also offer credit education programs during and after successful completion of their services. If you are considering taking the time to repair your credit yourself, first, take a look at our list of Top 10 New & Emerging Credit Repair Companies in 2020.

Advisory Credit Solution LLC

Advisory Credit Solution was created to help individuals restore their credit and provide credit education so clients are empowered to keep their scores above average. The Mississippi based company believes everyone deserves a better chance of qualifying for lower interest rates so they can save tons of money in interest. Their goal is to educate our communities and help everyone become financially stable. We believe credit is the top priority in our communities and we stride to educate others how to use credit to their benefit versus detriment. First work fees start at $150.

Enroll & Learn More Here: www.advisorycreditsolution.com

Asset Blueprint Capital ltd

The Columbus, Ohio based company is owned and operated by a licensed real estate professional with over 14 years of industry experience who has helped thousands of families. The company’s motto is: Let The NEXT MOVE Be The Right Move, CREDIT is essential to getting there. Mention this article for the $149 First Work Fee special.

Enroll & Learn More Here: www.AssetBlueprintCapital.vip

Daniel Credit Repair Partners

At Daniel Credit Repair Partners, the focus is on credit education just as much, if not more, than credit repoet deletions. Although they love helping credit challenged clients, Daniel Credit Repair Partners doesnt want you back in the same situation. This credit repair company offers clients a personalized service with regular calls from their team to keep you in the loop and on track for success. First Work Fee is $240.

For More Information: www.danielcreditbuilders.com

Driftless Credit Solutions

This La Crosse, Wisconsin based credit repair company charges a simple audit investigation fee and a flat price for disputing. Driftless Credit Solutions, has no monthly fees, which can speed up your disputing process, and save you money! Driftless also offers free consultations, a 100% money back guarantee, a $100 Amazon gift card for wasting your time if they can’t fix your credit!

Enroll Here: www.driftlesscredit.com

Financial Fairy Tales

Michigan-based Financial Fairy Tales educates and empowers clients nationwide in financial education, debt management, credit restoration, notary services, tax preparation, small business start up mentoring services and business credit. Owner, Ashley Johnson, founded Financial Fairy Tales because even though at one point she had the cash to rent an apartment, no one would rent to her with repossessions and an eviction. As a creative solution, Ashley secured housing via an AirBNB rental for five months and dedicated herself to restoring her credit profile, one negative account at a time. After improving her credit, and signing a lease, Ashley was motivated to help others also break generational poverty curses and founded Financial Fairy Tales - where your credit nightmares transform into financial fairy tales. Services range from $300 to $1500.

Enroll Here: www.financialfairy-tales.com

Luxury Credit Solutions

Everyone makes mistakes but Luxury Credit Solutions helps people recover so they can live a life of luxury. At Luxury Credit Solutions, customer experience comes first and consultations are free. Located right outside of Orlando, owner, Ronnie Robinson, who has a banking and insurance industry background started Luxury Credit Solutions after seeing many clients denied loans. Ronnie, a self-taught Credit Educator says, “It’s not just about getting negative items removed, it’s about improving your overall credit health.” Enrollment starts at $149.

Enroll Here: Www.LuxuryCreditSolutions.com

M.D.L Credit Solutions

M.D.L Credit Solutions provides services to those who desire to correct any credit mistakes made in the past. Based in Tampa, Florida, M.D.L. offers several package plans depending on the needs of the individual and the severity of the credit repair. M.D.L Credit Solutions provides continued monitoring of client’s credit for a year, even after the client’s credit has been restored.

M.D.L Credit Solutions offers several package plans.

To Enroll visit: www.https://mdlcredit.com/

My Next Level Credit Repair

This Antelope, California based credit repair company loves helping clients improve their credit scores so they can qualify for the things they deserve in life. If you don’t see any improvements made in the first 90 days you get a full refund. First Work Fee only $129.00 for a limited time.

Enroll here: www.mynextlevelcreditrepair.com

New Leaf Financial Services

This Georgia based financial service company genuinely cares about clients and their financial future and makes every client’s experience personable and unique. The New Leaf team also personally contacts clients regularly to keep them in the loop and on track for success. First work fee is $179.00.

Enroll here: www.newleaffinancialservices.com

NuGenesis Consulting LLC

Located in Gulfport, MS, NuGenesis believes everyone deserves a new beginning. NuGenesis’ has great resources and advanced technology to provide top notch service fast. And with a low $19 First Work Fee and a money back guarantee if you don’t see any improvements made in the first 90 days, there is little risk to have NuGenesis assist with credit enhancement.