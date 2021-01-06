Toyota Kirloskar Motor will officially launch the Fortuner Facelift 2021 SUV today in India. Fortuner's model range will also include the Fortuner Legender which will be launched as the top-spec model of the SUV. As compared to the old model, this iteration will carry an aggressive face with a heavy Lexus-inspired two-part honeycomb grille. The online launch event will begin at 11:30 am IST via Toyota India's official YouTube & other social media handles. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the event by clicking on the below embedded video. New Cars Launching in India This Month: Audi A4 Facelift, Toyota Fortuner Facelift, Tata Altroz Turbo, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine & More.

The Fortuner Facelift 2021 will retain the old model's BS6 engine options i.e. 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine will produce a power of 164bhp, 245Nm of peak torque combined with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The 2.8-litre engine will generate a power of 174.5bhp, 420Nm of peak torque coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV will get a new fascia including redesigned headlamps, revised grille, new bumper, new fog lamp housing, higher bumper line, different fog lamps enclosures, larger intake area, sequential LED turn indicators & more.

On the inside, there will be a new 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, revised instrumentation, seven airbags for security, ambient lightning, hands-free tailgate opening, a JBL sound system and a wireless phone charger. Coming to the pricing, the Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 is likely to be priced from Rs 29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard model whereas the high-end model could cost from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

