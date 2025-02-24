New Delhi, February 24: Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition is launched in India with prices ranging from INR 19.19 lakh to INR 24.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version features several notable improvements in design and features. Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition is available in two variants - Z8 and Z8L. The car has petrol and diesel engines and manual and automatic transmission options.

The new Scorpio N Carbon Edition from Mahindra has a design and exterior similar to the standard SUV model. Both models have LED DRLs, headlights, LED fog lamps and tail lights. The N Carbon variant comes with a black-coloured theme. Tata Safari Stealth Edition, Tata Harrier Stealth Edition Launched in All-Black Theme; Check Prices, Specifications and Features.

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Design, Specifications and Features

Inside, the car has a dashboard with a premium black leatherette finish, premium leatherette seats and an all-black headliner. Scorpio N Carbon offers ventilated seats, wireless charging, bezel-less auto-dimming RVM, Adrenox Connect with Built-in Alexa and 4XPLOR Terrain Modes. Outside, the car also has an aggressive black look. The black is present in claddings and OVRMs. It has alloy wheels and roof rails. Carbon Edition comes with a dark grey finish on front and rear skid plates and door cladding. The door handles flaunt a chrome accent.

In terms of power and performance, the new Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon comes with a 2-litre medallion TGDi engine that delivers a maximum of 149.14 kW peak power and 370 Nm of maximum torque with manual transmission and 380 Nm torque with automatic transmission. The car is also available in a 2.2-litre Diesel Gen II mHawk engine that generates a maximum of 128.6 kW power and 370 Nm of peak torque with manual transmission and 400 Nm of torque with automatic transmission. Kia Seltos 2025 Launched in India With New Variants; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The Scorpio N Carbon Edition features an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, For safety and comfort, it has included six airbags, ESC, driver drowsiness detection, hill hold and hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, disc brakes on all wheels, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

