Mumbai, March 4: Angel One was recently reportedly hit by a cyberattack that compromised the data of its clients. Following the data breach, the stockbroker firm started losing momentum in the stock market. The Angel One shares (NSE: ANGELONE) began nosediving during intraday trading on March 3, hitting a 52-week low at INR 1,951.20. The company started performing well compared to yesterday, with a rise in its share price.

Reports said that Angel One's share fell 10% in intraday trading on Monday, March 3, 2025. The stockbroker firm suffered a two-day decline in its share price after it announced the data breach. According to the reports, the company was compromised as dark web-based threat actors gained unauthorised access to its systems, leading to client data. Paytm Share Price Today, March 4: Paytm Shares Plunge 3.26% to INR 702 Apiece in Early Trading After ED Issues Notice Over FEMA Violations.

Angel One Share Price Today Screenshot (Photo Credits: Google)

Angel One stated that after the data was compromised, it changed the credentials of its AWS Cloud and other applications. The fintech firm assured that it was investigating the issue to assess its potential impact further. As of January 2025, Angel One had around 30 million clients, higher than the around 29 million client base in December 2024. Angel One also added 66,000 more users in the month.

Angel One learned about the data breach on February 27, 2025, as per the reports via email from a dark web monitoring partner. It said that due to unauthorised access, the client's data and AWS resources were compromised. The company verified that the data breach did not impact the client's securities, funds, and credentials. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open in Red as US Tariffs Take Effect; Global Sentiment Weakens.

Angel One Share Price Today, March 4, 2025

Angel One share prices have recently started going upward after continuously hitting lows. As of 02:21 PM IST on March 4, 2025, the company shares price was INR 2012.95. The previous close was INR 1,978.05. The shares of Angel One Ltd (NSE: ANGELONE) went as low as INR 1993.35 as of today at 02:00 PM and have been fluctuating since the morning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2025 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).