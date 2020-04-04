Adnan Sami and Shashi Tharoor Have a Twitter Banter Over PM Modi's 'Shut the Lights' Move; Congress MP Has A Quirky Response to the Singer Asking Him to

Adnan Sami, Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credits:Instagram)

While India is currently on a 21-day lockdown until April 14, recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement urging people to challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together by shutting off all the lights on April 5, at 9 PM for 9 minutes. The Prime Minister whilst addressing the nation said, "On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony." After he had asked everyone to clap and clank plates to show appreciation for the medical staff on March 22 (Janata Curfew), this is his second move asking people to indulge in a united activity. In response to this move, Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to state that such a move could cause the electrical grid to clash according to the electricity board. PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Switch off All Lights On April 5, at 9 PM, Light Diya, Candle for 9 Minutes to Fight COVID-19 Darkness.

Tharoor tweeted saying, "An unprecedented drop in electricity demand at 9pm Sunday &an immediate surge at 9.09 pm could cause the electrical grid to crash. So Electricity Boards are contemplating load shedding from 8 pm & staggered return to normal after 9.09pm. One more thing the PM didn’t think about!" Recently, responding to Tharoor's tweet, popular singer Adnan Sami asked the Kerala MP "to chill". Sami wrote, "Dear Shashi,Ur traducement & oblique of the PM’s effort in this regard is both less absolute & an unnecessary dismantlement at a time when people r looking for togetherness & unity of spirit with the sanguineness of light at the end of a tunnel. So, at this juncture pls “CHILL”!

Check Out Adnan Sami's Tweet to Shashi Tharoor Here:

भाई साहब, आप का संदेश हिंदुस्तानी में होता तो ज्यादा अच्छे से समझ आता। मैं भी तो यही कह रहा हूँ के लोगों को अंधेरी tunnel में क्यूं रखना जब कि रोशनी हो सकती है। और हाँ बिना Electricity के लिफ्ट कैसे कराएंगे?— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 4, 2020

This tweet by Sami further evoked a response from Tharoor who defended his stand and even took a shot at Sami's popular number "Lift Kara De" as he mentioned that if there's no electricity "Lift kaise karayenge". PM Narendra Modi’s Call to Switch Off Lights on April 5 at 9 PM Might Affect Power Grid and Emergency Services, Says Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut.

This is not the first time Adnan Sami has shown his support to PM Modi's initiatives. He had hailed PM Modi's idea of Janata Curfew and said that it was a great initiative taken to combat the coronavirus epidemic.