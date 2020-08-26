The news of BLACKPINK collaborating with Selena Gomez is all over the internet! The internationally famed songstress is teaming up with this popular K-pop band that is made by female singers Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie. They have multiple hits on their name already and are soon to release the single 'Ice Cream' in collaboration with Selena. However, there was a lot of chatter around 'who should they collaborate with' before the Disney girl was finalised. BLACKPINK Ft Selena Gomez: 'Icecream' Stars Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie Feature On Funky Posters! (View Pics).

There was also a Twitter war between Sel fans and 'BLINKS' over this team up. Many of them speculated that another singing star, Ariana Grande would be the one for this much-awaited collab. However, some of the Ari fans and fans of this band were disappointed to find that it's not the case. While most of them are too damn excited and supportive of Selena Ft BLACKPINK, they are already dreaming about the next collab!

Apart from Ariana, rapper Nicki Minaj was also in the run of speculative names. The die hard fans of the rapper along with the BLINKS, rooted for this funky collab possibility. Jade from Little Mix also recently expressed her wish to collaborate with this Korean girl band. We made a poll of the dream collabs between BLACKPINK and other singing sensations that would work wonders on the international chartbusters. Vote!

Ariana Grande

Nicki Minaj

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Katy Perry

Justin Bieber

VOTE!

BLACKPINK Should Collaborate Next With? Ariana Grande Nicki Minaj Ed Sheeran Shawn Mendes Katy Perry Justin Bieber

Earlier, the band has collaborated with singing queen Dua Lipa for 'Kiss and Make Up." They also joined hands with Lady Gaga for "Chromatica." So, who do you think should be next?

