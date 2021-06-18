The musical romantic superhit Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam completed 22 years of release on Friday. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn was one of the biggest hits of the year upon release in 1999. Recalling the film's release all those year's ago, Ajay posted to say that he never imagined film would create history. 5 Years of Udta Punjab: Alia Bhatt Gets Nostalgic About Her Role of Kumari Pinky in Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh’s Film (Watch Video).

"22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn't think though that it would create history. Humbled. #22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb@beingsalmankhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions," wrote Ajay, along with a string of pictures from the set of the film. 20 Years Of Lagaan: Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Paul Blackthorne, Rachel Shelly Celebrate With A Virtual Reunion (View Pic).

Ajay Devgn Celebrates 22 Years of Hum Dil De Chuke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Salman Khan Shares Throwback Pic With Hum Dil De Chuke's SLB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Ajay collaborates with Bhansali again in the filmmaker's upcoming release, "Gangubai Kathiawadi", starring Alia Bhatt in the title role.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2021 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).