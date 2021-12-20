83, directed by Kabir Khan, is one of the most-awaited releases. The film features a stellar cast with Ranveer Singh in the lead. There’s just few days left for the film to release worldwide in theatres and the team has been busy with promotional activities. In fact, the film’s glimpses was also featured on Burj Khalifa and from team to fans, all went gaga over it. 83 is based on the historic moment, India’s win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup and one just can’t wait to watch the saga in reel. 83: Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Film Features On Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (View Pics/Video).

83 has seen several delays owing to the pandemic. But now, that long wait will finally come to an end in a few days. Ahead of the grand theatrical release of the movie, let’s take a look at some of its key details such as the cast, plot and so on. 83 World Premiere: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Make A Stunning Appearance At The Red Sea International Film Festival (View Pics).

Plot – 83 is based on Indian cricket team’s win at the 1983 World Cup. The film would highlight about Kapil Dev, who had captained the team then, and the team's journey during that period.

Cast – The film will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Bhatia and Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil among others would also be seen portraying the iconic roles in reel.

Trailer

Watch The Trailer Of 83 Below:

Release Date – 83 is going to be a treat for the audience in this holiday season. It is releasing on December 24 in Hindi along with four dubbed versions – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also, the film was premiered at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 15.

Movie Review – The reviews for 83 are not out yet. LatestLY will soon update the article with the review of the film directed by Kabir Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).