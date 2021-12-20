India clinching the 1983 Cricket World Cup changed not just Indian cricket but also the country forever. The mania we now have for the sport, how BCCI is now the richest sports body, can see its strong roots in this huge milestone. So Kabir Khan has already achieved half his victory by wanting to recreate India's campaign as they did the unimaginable and beat the mighty West Indies, not once but twice. 83 Movie: Review, Plot, Cast, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh’s Film Based On The 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Certain reports call 83 as a Kapil Dev biopic, which is absolutely wrong. Just like how the Championship winning has been a team effort so is this movie a team effort too. Of course, Ranveer Singh is absolutely fabulous as Kapil Dev, the then captain of the Indian cricket team. Be it his speech pattern or simply his expressions, Ranveer is brilliant in the role.

But 83 works better because of the whole main cast. Every actor who plays the Indian team-members are splendid in their roles and share fantastic chemistry with each other. This helps when we see anecdotes of the players bonding with each other working the lamest of the jokes into smiles on our faces. Jiiva as Srikanth, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar have been standouts, though. And how can we forget Pankaj Tripathi as Man Singh, the team's manager and an unsung hero of the campaign!

The interval point arrives when the Indian team, after two good wins, are now at their lowest with two back to back defeats. And that's when the Lehra De song arrives, and there is a moment that will give you goosebumps purely with the emotions. 83: Ranveer Singh’s Cricket Drama Takes the NFT Highway, to Drop Collection on December 23!

PS: Deepika Padukone, who plays Rumi Dev, hasn't made her appearance yet. Watch our full review in this space in some time to see how she fared in the movie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).