Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will officially be a movie star after the theatrical release of her debut movie Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan on July 11th. Ahead of the release, filmmaker Karan Johar gave a shoutout to Shanaya, welcoming her to the movies. KJo took to his Instagram and posted a couple of unseen photos of Shanaya with her family, along with a poster of Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. ‘White’: Vikrant Massey Set To Play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Siddharth Anand’s Thriller.

Karan Johar Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Karan Johar Calls Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan the Heart of Sanjay and Maheep’s World

Karan revealed that he has seen Sanjay and Maheep through the various ups and downs of life, and can say with absolute certainty that for them the center of the universe are their two kids- Shanaya and Jahaan. KJo penned on the photo-sharing app, "I have known Sanjay and Maheep for over three decades….I have seen them in joyous celebrations, in quiet moments, in their lowest hours and beautiful destiny highs… battling storms that have come in their way with a broad smile on their faces and always an impeccable sense of humour … a couple that are deeply loved by everyone who know them…. The centres of their universe has always been their children Shanaya and Jahaan ( fun fact: I have named him ) …They raised them to be the most warm and loving children…." ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ Trailer: Love Is Not ‘Blind’ in Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s Complicated Romantic Drama (Watch Video)

Karan Johar Praises Shanaya Kapoor’s Hard Work

Expressing his excitement for Shanaya's Bollywood debut, Karan added, "Day after is a day of sunshine for their baby girl…she is an exceptionally hard working girl and has poured her heart and soul into her debut feature… will ofcourse let her work speak for itself and I know it will…. Shine on Shanaya and welcome to the movies …. @sanjaykapoor2500 @maheepkapoor @shanayakapoor02 #ankhonkigustakhiyan." ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Announcement Teaser: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav’s Collab Plans Disrupted by an Alligator Attack in Bejoy Nambiar’s Upcoming Thriller (Watch Video)

Watch the Trailer of 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan':

About Sanjay Kapoor's Debut Film ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’

A cinematic adaptation of Ruskin Bond's short story, The Eyes Have It, the highly-anticipated movie will also see Vikrant Massey as the lead. Helmed by Santosh Singh, the drama has been presented by Zee Studios in association with Mini Films, and backed by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

