Abhay Deol Asks 'Will Indian Celebrities Stop Endorsing Fairness Creams Now,' Twitterati Support Him! (View Post)

Abhay Deol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Abhay Deol asks in his latest Instagram post, 'Do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now?' This and the analysis attached to has has won the internet and how! The actor has been quite vocal on all the 'Lives Matter' movements and the recent involvement of Bollywood celebs voicing their opinion held Abhay's attention. He called out the 'woke Indian celebs' who were joining #BlackLivesMatter protests but have been mum on the racism present in India. Abhay Deol Starts #MigrantLivesMatter, Asks 'Woke Indian Celebs' to See How Systematic Racism Exists in India.

He shared this post and also offered some data to back his question and claim. "Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling “HD glow”, “White beauty”, “white glow”, “fine fairness”, and so on. Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be "fair and handsome", and have dedicated power white ranges for them too, he explained in his caption. The fans are just too impressed with the ZNMD actor and are crushing over him all over again! Check out the post and some tweets below.

Abhay's Post:

Fan Calls Him King

just abhay deol being a king pic.twitter.com/5RyCzfeTrd — m²⁸ | bearded jeetu enthusiast (@xorthogoddess) June 5, 2020

We Have Abhay Deol Stans Now!

On another episode of we stan Abhay Deol. Who is up for a great abhay deol movie marathon?? 😤😤✊🏼✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/yRhCFKurLk — #Resist (@whorepiya) June 5, 2020

Kudos

@AbhayDeol kudos for being first Indian celebrity to bring attention to India’s disgusting, racist, hypocritical obsession with light skin. It is painful and shameful to see and hear about Indians chasing light skin — Jaya (@jayaturquoise) June 6, 2020

We Stan Abhay

we stan abhay deol — ajeeb ghareeb (@wavypakistani) June 6, 2020

More Fandom

Always been a fan of #AbhayDeol, now even more so for calling out the hypocrisy of Indian celebrities who are tweeting about #BlackLivesMatter. And may I add, using #WorldEnvironmentDay for showcasing their photo shoots with trees/nature as backdrop. pic.twitter.com/4KG6n4fHz0 — Nilanjana Gupta (@NilanjanaGupta) June 6, 2020

In his previous posts, he vouched for the migrants when some of the celebs were busy extending their support to #BlackOutTuesday that was initiated in the US. These protests were over the death of George Floyd who was pinned down to death by a US cop. However, on seeing that none of those stars are speaking up on the relevant topic that are happening in their own 'backyard', the 44-year-old actor slammed them. And of course, internet agrees with Abhay!