Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Abhay Deol Says ‘Audience Is Way Smarter Than We Give Them Credit For’

Bollywood IANS| Jun 13, 2020 06:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Abhay Deol Says ‘Audience Is Way Smarter Than We Give Them Credit For’
Abhay Deol (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mumbai, June 13: Actor Abhay Deol says he always believed that the audience is way smart, and had he not believed that fact he wouldn't have made the films he has worked in. Abhay took to Instagram and shared a poster of his film "Manorama 6 Feet Under", which was released in September 2007. "My film ‘Manorama 6 feet under' released in 2007. They say it was ahead of its time for India. I say that I got tired of hearing, ‘I saw it on dvd, I loved it, when was this film even released!?'" he wrote alongside the image.

He added: "If I had a rupee for every time someone said that I'd be a multi millionaire! At the start of this century no one in power had the faith that experimentation would work with an Indian audience." Abhay Deol Believes Black Lives Matter Movement Is for Equality, Actor Mentions the Problem with All Lives Matter Initiative.

Abhay Deol's Instagram Post

He said that "even if one managed to, the film would barely have any screens or marketing." "I always believed that the audience is way smarter than we give them credit for. Had I not believed that, I wouldn't have made the films I've made. #makingwhatbollywouldnt," he said.

"Manorama 6 Feet Under" is directed by Navdeep Singh. The film also features Raima Sen and Gul Panag in the lead roles. It follows an amateur detective in a small sleepy town from Rajasthan who finds himself caught in a web of lies, deceit and murder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Abhay Deol Audience Instagram Manorama 6 Feet Under
You might also like
Anita Hassanandani's Father-In-Law Passes Away, Actress Pens Down A Tearful Farewell Note (View Post)
TV

Anita Hassanandani's Father-In-Law Passes Away, Actress Pens Down A Tearful Farewell Note (View Post)
Abhinav Kohli Claims Palak Tiwari’s ‘Clarification’ Post Was 'Deleted and Re-Inserted', But Looks Like He Needs Some Fact Check (View Posts)
TV

Abhinav Kohli Claims Palak Tiwari’s ‘Clarification’ Post Was 'Deleted and Re-Inserted', But Looks Like He Needs Some Fact Check (View Posts)
Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Another Picture Perfect Pout Selfie On Instagram And Shares The Secret Behind It!
Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Another Picture Perfect Pout Selfie On Instagram And Shares The Secret Behind It!
Dhruva Sarja Shares Series Of Pics On Instagram Remembering His Brother Chiranjeevi Sarja
South

Dhruva Sarja Shares Series Of Pics On Instagram Remembering His Brother Chiranjeevi Sarja
Under 30 Businesswoman is Teaching People How to Make Millions Online
Auto

Under 30 Businesswoman is Teaching People How to Make Millions Online
Kat Dennings Birthday Special: 10 Sassy Insta Posts Of The Actress That Broke Girl Max Will Definitely Approve
Information

Kat Dennings Birthday Special: 10 Sassy Insta Posts Of The Actress That Broke Girl Max Will Definitely Approve
Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Deepika Padukone Shares a Picture Sporting a Face Mask As She Gears Up For the Weekend With Some Self Care!
Bollywood

Deepika Padukone Shares a Picture Sporting a Face Mask As She Gears Up For the Weekend With Some Self Care!
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement