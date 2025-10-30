Ananya Panday celebrated her birthday on October 30 and her cousin Ahaan Panday made sure to make it extra special. The young actor was spotted arriving at Ananya’s Mumbai home to join her birthday celebration. Posing for the cameras, Saiyaara star flashed his warm smile and said “thank you” to the paps before heading in. He kept his look cool and comfortable in a black polo T-shirt paired with grey jeans and white shoes, perfectly blending casual and classy. The sweet family gesture added a personal touch to Ananya’s big day as fans showered the actress with love and birthday wishes across social media. Ananya Panday Gears Up for Her Birthday With Cakes, Gym Fun and Adorable Selfies; Actress Jokingly Asks Fans To ‘Wish Her’ Tomorrow (View Posts).

Ahaan Panday Joins Cousin Ananya Panday’s Birthday Celebration - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Society (@bollywoodsocietyy)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bollywood Society's Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2025 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).