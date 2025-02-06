Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 49th birthday on Wednesday (February 5). On the actor's special day, his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dropped a heartfelt wish for her hubby with an unseen throwback picture of the actor from his childhood days. While everything seems so normal, let us tell you that the couple were at the centre of divorce speculation a few months back. And now, with Aishwarya Rai's birthday wish for her dear hubby, fans are curious about the previous theories surrounding their separation. ‘Wishing You Happy Birthday With Happiness’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Abhishek Bachchan on His 49th Birthday Amid Divorce Rumours (See Pic).

Netizens React to Aishwarya Rai’s Birthday Wish for Abhishek Bachchan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Rai dropped a childhood picture of Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday and wrote, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless." Under the comment section, netizens also wished Jr Bachchan on his special day. Few fans even complain about the people who spread divorce rumours about the couple. A user wrote, "she wished her husband, who are you to talk about their equations, abilities nd all? She knows better what she needs to do," while another commented, "Divorce wale kahan gaye?"

Aishwarya Rai Wishes Abhishek Bachchan on His 49th Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Netizens React to Aishwarya’s Birthday Post for Hubby Abhishek Bachchan

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Another User Called Out Fans To Not Invade the Couple’s Privacy

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours began in 2024 after the actress and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family members at Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July. The speculation increased after Abhishek Bachchan liked an Instagram post about 'grey divorces, ', a phenomenon where couples aged 50 and above choose to end their marriages. It was also speculated that Abhishek's Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur was involved in the couple's rumoured split. ‘Grey Divorce’ Confirmed For Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Amid His Linkup Rumours With Nimrat Kaur? Here’s What We Know.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's family drama, I Want To Talk. The movie, which was released in the theatres in November last year, received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. According to reports, AB Jr will next play the antagonist of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).