Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya Have a Super Sweet Birthday Wish for the Latter’s ‘Doddaaa’ (View Post)

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya (Photo Credits: Insta)

The ongoing situation in the country has brought almost everything to a standstill and the only way to connect with near and dear ones is via social media. Not just us, even our celebrities are doing the same and practising social distancing. Following the guidelines and wishing her mother on Instagram is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whose maa Brinda Rai turned a year older on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The Bollywood actress took to the photo and video sharing app and shared a few pics of her mommy dearest along with daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan. The pics are indeed beautiful and showcases the bond of the family. Mother’s Day 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mira Kapoor Belong to the Sartorial Sassy Mommy Club!

Aishwarya teased fans with two photos of the birthday girl one which sees her solo and another one which sees Aaradhya having a gala time being pampered and sitting on her grandmother's lap whom the little one calls 'Doddaaa'. Must say, both the photos are adorable. "Our Darling Mommyyy- Doddaaa We LOVE you Our Birthday Girl Shine On," the caption of her post read. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Has a 32-Year Old Illegitimate Son? This Two-Year-Old Video Claiming So is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Check Out Aishwarya Rai's Birthday Wish For Her Mom Below:

FYI, Aishwarya is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses from her life on Instagram. It was recently when she had shared a picture which was drawn and coloured by Aaradhya as a gratitude to all the frontline workers who have been tirelessly working amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming back to the birthday girl, we wish the actress' mom a happy one. Stay tuned!